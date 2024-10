Large-scale plant discourages private PV feeders

The grid operators have announced that large private PV systems will have to be throttled if there is an oversupply of solar power. Energie AG is now building a 4.58 megawatt peak system in Pischelsdorf, which corresponds to 500 average private rooftop systems. The concern of small feeders: "Do private individuals have to fear that they will be allowed to feed in less because of such large generation areas?" The "Krone" asked Energie AG, and they promised: "No, private feeders will not be affected." However, the grids and storage options must be expanded - and this is not about the 12 kW storage unit in the basement.