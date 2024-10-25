Are white doves a cruel marriage ritual?

"Have a great sense of direction"

Pigeon breeder Johann Langthallner from Hagenberg is not prepared to accept these accusations. "I have around 35 white pigeons, they were all born as racing pigeons, have a great sense of direction and reliably return home after their weddings," says Langthallner. That's why he doesn't sell his birds - you can "rent" them, so to speak. Within a radius of 25 kilometers, this costs 140 euros, and he offers his services up to a maximum distance of 120 kilometers. After take-off, the birds circle for around ten minutes, then they would make their way home. From May to September, he has one or two weddings almost every weekend and loses one or two pigeons per season.