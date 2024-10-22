How a Styrian discovered her love of storks

Helmut Rosenthaler gladly took the Styrian by the hand and immediately asked her for help with the nests, "because there are so few volunteers". But storks need help! Because: due to the increasingly frequent heavy rainfall, the water no longer drains away - the stork babies drown helplessly in the hollows, which relentlessly fill up with water. Or they freeze to death pitifully because the completely soaked parents can no longer keep them warm.