Breast Cancer Awareness Month: “Fear is a constant companion”

Silvia Fink is 45 years old, lives near Gleisdorf, has an eight-year-old daughter and works in family law. Until a year and a half ago, the Styrian woman led a life like many others, but then came the shock diagnosis in February 2023: hormone-dependent breast cancer. "It was the worst week of my life," says Fink, "I was scared to death of the results of the tests."