Criticism of “salary emperors” at the health agency

Long waiting times for surgery appointments

The "redskin" Hergovich naturally wants to change this: With a break-up of the LGA and a return to the old administrative system. Although the hospital holding company was not exactly known for its lean administration, "the new system will cost us at least 30 million euros more per year!" Money that would be better invested in local treatments. Since the LGA has been managing the agendas, things have not improved at all. Hergovich: "Waiting times for operations or MRI appointments are getting longer and longer, and the shortage of doctors and nurses is becoming more and more acute."