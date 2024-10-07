Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sometimes it fails

Giving rivers more space for flood protection

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 16:00

Even though the survey by the Lower Austrian Association of Municipalities was carried out during the floods, it comes as no surprise that three quarters of Lower Austrians are in favor of giving rivers more space for flood events due to the increasing inclement weather. However, landowners do not always agree.

0 Kommentare

 If you include the 70 percent who, when asked about the importance of sustainability at municipal level, were in favor of it, as well as the 60 percent who even voted for additional investment in this area, there should have been no objection when the EU voted for a renaturation law this year.

Owners often refuse to cede their land
However, Florian thinking is also likely to play a not insignificant role here: Because only 31 percent of the compatriots surveyed would be in favor of - in order to create further expansion areas for rivers for the purpose of flood protection - interfering with land ownership rights here as well.

In this context, it is hardly surprising that intensive discussions are now continuing about the delay in dam renovation on the Perschling - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper: "The veto of landowners is also said to have contributed to the fact that nothing happened for many years with the necessary dam repair . . . 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf