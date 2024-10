What works councils mean for employees and bosses

It was a difficult birth. "There are actually no companies of this size in Austria that don't have a works council," said Philip Pollak, regional secretary for retail at the GPA trade union, explaining the significance of the recent first works council election at the Tyrolean food group MPreis. More than 4,200 employees now have a representative in the company. The union speaks of an "important closing of the gap". With MPreis, the ten largest Tyrolean companies in terms of employees now all have this body.