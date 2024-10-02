At the "Jugend&Beruf"
Full speed ahead towards the future in Wels
With 346 exhibitors, "Jugend & Beruf" in Wels set a record even before the start. Now the trade fair will continue to captivate its young visitors until Saturday. Whether companies or educational institutions: All score points with concentrated information and a high experience factor to be remembered.
"Can I try this out?" Some are still a little shy, while others are braver and ask the exhibitors real questions. And the 346 training companies and educational institutions at the Youth & Career Fair presented by the "Krone" provide answers as best they can, sending trainers, teachers, pupils and apprentices to Wels to provide first-hand information.
"It's very important to me that our apprentices are there to explain everything," reveals Christine Nachbauer, who is responsible for apprentices at the Klipp hairdressing chain. This means that the young people can not only take away a wealth of background knowledge from their time at the trade fair, but also countless impressions.
Skill on the test bench
Who can make it from start to finish without touching the wire? Visitors' skills are put to the test at the "Krone" stand in Hall 21. Markus Achleitner, Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs, and Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, also stopped by on Wednesday.
At Resch&Frisch, for example, gingerbread hearts can be decorated, and at Aigner Logistics there is the opportunity to take a seat in a racing simulator. Full throttle into the future is also the motto at KTM, where visitors can try out a racing motorcycle.
A real fitness test awaits those interested at the police stand: anyone who puts on a ten-kilo shooting vest will be asked to take part in a push-up challenge.
When else is the fair open? On Thursday from 8.30 am to 3 pm, on Friday from 8.30 am to 5 pm, on Saturday from 8.30 am to 4 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
