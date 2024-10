It’s good to “hibernate” in a natural garden

A "tidy" garden may be appealing to the human eye, but it offers animals almost no food or shelter. Therefore, when gardening in the fall, make sure that piles of leaves and brushwood are not cleared away. Hedgehogs in particular need these for shelter. "Hedgehogs like to hibernate under piles of wood and other sheltered retreats", explains Bärbel Meißnitzer from Igelpflegestelle Millstatt.