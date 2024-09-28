Meadow market St. Veit
For many people, the St. Veit meadow market is a must-attend event: the fun continues until October 7!
Buying a new enamel Tschreapn is a must for many at the St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt. Picking out a gingerbread heart with a funny saying, drinking a beer - or two - with friends and riding the chain carousel is a must for many at Carinthia's oldest folk festival.
Already on Saturday morning you could hear music and an exuberant party atmosphere from the balconies along the parade route.
In the cafés of St. Veit, the visitors, dressed in traditional costumes, fortified themselves with a breakfast or toasted with their first glass of schnapps, then cheered on the numerous Carinthian associations, who marched with decorated tractors, dancing, singing and playing music to the main square, where the 661st St. Veit Meadow Market was opened.
You can see children's faces in amazement on the market grounds: So much, so colorful, so loud! "Ride it, mom!" And the adults are also eagerly looking forward to the thrills of the amusement park.
So as not to miss out on anything, some eat chips on the market paths, while others fortify themselves in the tents.
The celebrations continue in St. Veit up to and including October 7; Tuesday is traditionally the family day with reduced fares for children and an afternoon for senior citizens, and on Wednesday the fireworks (9 p.m.) are enchanting.
For the 22nd time, the "alternative Wiesn" will be hosting the Schaubude association to provide entertainment for young and old. Throughout the week, showmen offer their wares on the grounds and even produce some of them on the Wies'n.
