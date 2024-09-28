Vorteilswelt
Meadow market St. Veit

Meadow market st. veit

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 18:46

For many people, the St. Veit meadow market is a must-attend event: the fun continues until October 7!

0 Kommentare

Buying a new enamel Tschreapn is a must for many at the St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt. Picking out a gingerbread heart with a funny saying, drinking a beer - or two - with friends and riding the chain carousel is a must for many at Carinthia's oldest folk festival.

Wiesenmarkt st. veit 2024 "Cuddling? Mia wurscht!": The cheerfulness of the quartet is reflected in the gingerbread hearts. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
"Cuddling? Mia wurscht!": The cheerfulness of the quartet is reflected in the gingerbread hearts.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Already on Saturday morning you could hear music and an exuberant party atmosphere from the balconies along the parade route.

In the cafés of St. Veit, the visitors, dressed in traditional costumes, fortified themselves with a breakfast or toasted with their first glass of schnapps, then cheered on the numerous Carinthian associations, who marched with decorated tractors, dancing, singing and playing music to the main square, where the 661st St. Veit Meadow Market was opened.

Sophie and Johannes strolled through the St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt with their dog Luna. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Sophie and Johannes strolled through the St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt with their dog Luna.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

You can see children's faces in amazement on the market grounds: So much, so colorful, so loud! "Ride it, mom!" And the adults are also eagerly looking forward to the thrills of the amusement park.

Get an overview and enjoy the freedom! (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Get an overview and enjoy the freedom!
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

So as not to miss out on anything, some eat chips on the market paths, while others fortify themselves in the tents.

The celebrations continue in St. Veit up to and including October 7; Tuesday is traditionally the family day with reduced fares for children and an afternoon for senior citizens, and on Wednesday the fireworks (9 p.m.) are enchanting.

The alternative Wies'n in St. Veit offers culinary delights and arts and crafts as well as a bowling alley. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The alternative Wies'n in St. Veit offers culinary delights and arts and crafts as well as a bowling alley.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

For the 22nd time, the "alternative Wiesn" will be hosting the Schaubude association to provide entertainment for young and old. Throughout the week, showmen offer their wares on the grounds and even produce some of them on the Wies'n.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
