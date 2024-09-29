Open day
Vienna Boys’ Choir is now looking for new talent
Anyone who wants to become a choirboy or choirgirl will soon have the chance to do so. The next public audition is coming up.
Anyone who has always wanted to take a look behind the scenes of what is probably the most famous boys' choir in the world will have the opportunity to do so next Friday, October 4, from 2 to 5 pm. By the way: anyone who wants to can audition on the spot at the open day. Lateral entrants are also welcome. The famous traditional choir is always on the lookout for new talent.
Everyone is welcome
All children and young people who enjoy singing are invited. No matter whether they are primary school children, choir girls, choirboys or high school students. The Campus im Augarten in Leopoldstadt offers everyone a sound education, and not just in music. In open rehearsals, you can experience how pieces are developed. Voice training shows how the individual voices are developed. Guided tours of the campus are also offered. At the end, there is a sing-along for everyone - with all choirs and visitors. The Vienna Choir Girls have also been AHS students on campus since September 2024.
Benefit concert for flood victims
The choirboys will be performing the most beautiful choral works from their repertoire live in St. Stephen's Cathedral on October 7 at 8 pm. To support the victims of the flood disaster, the Vienna Boys' Choir and the cathedral are hosting a special benefit concert in aid of the ORF initiative "Austria helps Austria". Tickets are available from 25 euros, which is also the donation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
