iPhone 16 test: small button, big impact

Apple wants 950 euros for the basic version of its new iPhone, and 1100 euros for the larger Plus model - in the smallest 128 gigabyte configuration. This is hardly an entry-level device. Even if the Pro models are even more expensive - they start at 1200 euros. The differences between the model series mainly concern the camera, display and performance. The Pro line zooms better, offers higher frame rates and an always-on display. Fortunately, however, the most important innovation benefits everyone.