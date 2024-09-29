Austria Klagenfurt v Grazer AK, LIVE from 5pm

When will we get our first win?

The knot won't burst. Promoted GAK are still waiting for their first win in the top flight since 2007, but they will now make their eighth attempt on Sunday (17:00). Their opponents at home in the Merkur Arena, Klagenfurt, are not likely to be overpowering, but the team at the bottom of the table in Graz is currently preoccupied with itself. "If you look at the table, it's not good news. We want to change that as quickly as possible," said coach Gernot Messner.