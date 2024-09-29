Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga in the ticker

Austria Klagenfurt v Grazer AK, LIVE from 5pm

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 05:39

Will GAK finally get their first win on matchday eight of the domestic Bundesliga? In the away match against Austria Klagenfurt, the Styrians will at least make the next attempt. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below. 

0 Kommentare

Here in the live ticker:

When will we get our first win?
The knot won't burst. Promoted GAK are still waiting for their first win in the top flight since 2007, but they will now make their eighth attempt on Sunday (17:00). Their opponents at home in the Merkur Arena, Klagenfurt, are not likely to be overpowering, but the team at the bottom of the table in Graz is currently preoccupied with itself. "If you look at the table, it's not good news. We want to change that as quickly as possible," said coach Gernot Messner.

The Red Jackets have four points to their name so far, and a recent courageous performance against the resurgent LASK in a 4-2 defeat was not enough. Week after week, Messner has to resort to similar words to describe his team's performances. At the moment, he would also take a lucky, "dirty" win with a kiss on the hand. "I'd rather someone said that GAK didn't deserve to win, I wouldn't mind that either."

Continuing to strive for patience
The many goals conceded continue to concern the team. "I think we've conceded half of the 15 goals we've scored ourselves. We simply have to stop doing that and then the points will come," said attacking player Christian Lichtenberger. In general, however, the team can live with the difficult situation. "I think we're handling it very well within the team." The recipe for the clash with Klagenfurt? "Just put one or two percent more into it, get over the hump."

Gernot Messner (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Gernot Messner
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

Messner expects an opponent that stays true to its style. Klagenfurt play "very simply, fast forward and without frills. (...) They are particularly dangerous in transitional situations," said the 43-year-old, who received praise from his Klagenfurt counterpart Peter Pacult. "The team should definitely be rated higher than the results so far suggest," said the oldest coach in the league at 64.

Pacult expects a "tough task", but believes his team is well prepared. "The team has a completely different look to last season, so it's normal that everything has to settle over a longer period of time," said the Viennese. In the flattering 2-2 draw against Hartberg last week, they picked up one of a total of seven points in their last three games, so a win would be just what the eighth-placed team needs in the battle for the Champions League. "The lads have presented themselves well recently and want to build on that in Graz."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf