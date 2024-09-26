IFDD head Haselmayer
“FPÖ lead is shrinking day by day”
Opinion researcher and political insider Christoph Haselmayer analyzes the current situation shortly before the National Council elections in the krone.tv program "Vor der Wahl - die Analyse": "The FPÖ is stable in first place in our data with 27 percent. However, the ÖVP is getting closer and closer, and the FPÖ's lead is shrinking from day to day. The SPÖ is clearly in third place with 21%."
The ÖVP's positioning as a centrist party was generally a good decision. "But even if the ÖVP comes second or perhaps even first: The election result will be the biggest loss in the history of the ÖVP." He also does not see anyone within the People's Party who would be in favor of a Kickl coalition. Like the ÖVP, however, almost all major parties had successfully reached their own clientele. According to Haselmayer, only the Beer Party with Dominik Wlazny has recently clearly slipped in the IFDD data.
SPÖ divided
Haselmayer analyzes the SPÖ: "Andreas Babler is the most politically left-wing SPÖ top candidate in decades. And he could have achieved a lot and gone down in history. But many observers consider his program to be unrealistic." Laconic conclusion: "There are also footballers in Lichtenstein who dream of becoming European soccer champions."
In general, he believes the SPÖ is not in good shape at the moment: "The SPÖ is not a united party. There are at least five groups. And there are arguments behind closed doors. But people don't vote for squabblers." After the election Sunday, the SPÖ will be focusing on one question in particular: "Does Andreas Babler still have his own future in his hands?" According to IFDD data, the SPÖ has never been in a chancellor duel. Herbert Kickl and Karl Nehammer had.
NEOS electoral dwarfs?
In the duel for fourth place, there is still a lot to play for between the NEOS and the Greens. According to Haselmayer, various institutes put the Pinks at nine to twelve percent. "But it's often been like this with them: first they're poll emperors. But then they are dwarfs in the actual election." The Greens, on the other hand, as the junior partner in the current government, have the problem of having to make compromises. And they have done so. Haselmayer: "Gewessler is a heroine in the core group of Green voters. Zadic also shines in SPÖ and ÖVP voter groups. But it will be difficult on Sunday."
Fooled by the beer party
The IFDD managing director has a clear picture of the small parties: "The beer party recently stood at three percent and the data is falling sharply. This would mean that they would just miss out on a seat. But we observers felt that Wlazny was really taking the piss. Because: there was nothing. But politics is not a game." And it would also be impossible for the Madeleine Petrovic list to enter parliament. The KPÖ, on the other hand, could achieve a respectable success. It would still have three percent. This would make it significantly stronger than in all previous elections. Haselmayr's conclusion: "Top candidate Tobias Schweiger has done well."
