“FPÖ lead is shrinking day by day”

NEOS electoral dwarfs?

In the duel for fourth place, there is still a lot to play for between the NEOS and the Greens. According to Haselmayer, various institutes put the Pinks at nine to twelve percent. "But it's often been like this with them: first they're poll emperors. But then they are dwarfs in the actual election." The Greens, on the other hand, as the junior partner in the current government, have the problem of having to make compromises. And they have done so. Haselmayer: "Gewessler is a heroine in the core group of Green voters. Zadic also shines in SPÖ and ÖVP voter groups. But it will be difficult on Sunday."