Car is thrown against pedestrian after crash

At the so-called "Himmelreichkreuzung" intersection, the younger of the two women wanted to turn left onto the B145 in the direction of Gmunden. In doing so, she overlooked the oncoming 27-year-old woman. The two cars collided. As a result of the collision, the 27-year-old's car was thrown towards a 48-year-old woman from Vöcklabruck standing at the side of the road.