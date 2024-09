How retirement changes your personality

It's not just them, but especially the under-30s who are looking towards a distant retirement with deep worry lines. After all, according to this year's Unique Research study by the "Initiative 2050", 75% are worried about the amount and security of their future pension. Skepticism also prevails in other respects. Six out of ten Austrians fear for their standard of living and believe that the state pension alone will not be enough to maintain it. However, just as many say that additional private provision is not affordable.