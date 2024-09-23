Styrian abolishes long waiting times at the doctor’s

This field on the homepage says, for example: "Waiting time one hour and 8 minutes, current ticket number 22, you would be number 32." In this case, it would usually not be worth leaving home now. Especially during coronavirus, when the system was introduced at the first practices, the concept proved its worth as protection against infection. Feiertag now has customers throughout the DACH region, and even the first hospitals in Switzerland. She herself was recently voted one of the "Forbes DACH 30 under 30".