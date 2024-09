Will trees in the city soon have to wear sunscreen?

Call for sun cream

Hirschenhauser: "Due to massive climate change and environmental influences, more and more trees are likely to die." That doesn't have to be the case. In southern Europe, this phenomenon is combated with white paint - a kind of sunscreen made from lime. In the district, this protection is now required for particularly exposed plants of all ages. Previously, only young trees were protected in this way. A motion to this effect has now been unanimously approved.