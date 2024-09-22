"Value champion 2024"
These new cars hold their value best
When you buy a new car, you naturally want it to hold its value as well as possible and still get a lot for it when you want to sell it one day. The best deals in this respect include models from Kia, Dacia, Mazda and Skoda, as well as premium and luxury brands.
Every year, Schwacke and the magazine "Auto Bild" determine the so-called "value champions". These are the vehicles that are expected to lose the least value over the next four years. Around 4000 models from 15 vehicle segments were assessed, including four separate classes with electric drive for the first time.
The models with the best expected value retention are the Kia Picanto 1.2 Vision in the small car segment and the Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 110 in the compact car segment. The Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X 186 M Hybrid stands out in the lower middle class, the Skoda Superb Combi 2.0 TSI 4x4 in the middle class and the BMW 540d xDrive Touring in the luxury class.
The Mercedes-Benz S 450d 4Matic L came out on top in the luxury class, the Porsche 911 Carrera PDK in the sports car category and the Mercedes V250 d long 4 Matic in the MPV category.
The Citroën C3 Aircross Hybrid 136 ë-DSC6 (MAX) is the most stable model among the compact SUVs, the BMW X3 20d xDrive among the medium-sized SUVs and the Range Rover Sport D300 Dynamic HSE among the large SUVs.
In the electric car category, only the small, compact, medium and large SUV segments were differentiated. The Citroën ë-C3 Aircross (MAX), the Ford Explorer Dual Electric Extended Range, the Polestar 2 Single Motor (even if it is perceived as a saloon) and the Volvo EX90 Twin Motor AWD all took first place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.