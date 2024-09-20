Kärntner Heimatwerk: Successor wanted!

In 2006, Heimatwerk became a limited company, with Ewald Opetnik as managing director, who implemented many ideas. Soon afterwards, his wife Elisabeth became the second managing director and again designed all kinds of traditional costumes, such as the Roserl and the Knopferl. "We were allowed to rummage through the archives of the diocese, where I found the seal of St. Hemma. In Gurk Cathedral, Elisabeth and I came across the reclining eight in a stained glass window. Both now adorn the fabric for the Hemma dirndl. We have also had such fabric patterns protected," reveals Ewald Opetnik, who also acquired shares in Heimatwerk GmbH with his family in 2016.