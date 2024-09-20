Traditional business
Kärntner Heimatwerk: Successor wanted!
Generations of Carinthians have been buying fabrics, traditional costumes and gifts from Heimatwerk - the dirndls have already been delivered as far away as Canada and Saudi Arabia. Now Ewald and Elisabeth Opetnik are looking for a successor for this "wonderful task" at Kärntner Heimatwerk.
The store on Dr. Arthur-Lemisch Platz exudes a cozy atmosphere: Countless rolls of fabric are waiting for nimble seamstresses' hands and a proud traditional costume wearer, blouses, skirts, costumes, suits, lederhosen, handbags, traditional costume jewelry, reindling forms, incense, candles, holy figures and much more are offered there. "And in the vault there are countless folders with detailed descriptions of cuts, fabrics and colors of the traditional costumes," reveals Ewald Opetnik, Managing Director of the Kärntner Heimatwerk.
How it all began
In 1952, the Kärntner Heimatwerk was founded as a department of the state of Carinthia, and the following year the Kärntner Heimatwerk association was formed. Chairman Franz Koschier encouraged people in all districts to found traditional costume groups. He created templates for traditional costumes, some of which were based on traditional models, and defined cuts and colors that are still valid today. "That was the heyday of traditional costume back then," says Ewald Opetnik. "More than 50 people worked in the Heimatwerk at the time to sew the many traditional costumes."
In 2006, Heimatwerk became a limited company, with Ewald Opetnik as managing director, who implemented many ideas. Soon afterwards, his wife Elisabeth became the second managing director and again designed all kinds of traditional costumes, such as the Roserl and the Knopferl. "We were allowed to rummage through the archives of the diocese, where I found the seal of St. Hemma. In Gurk Cathedral, Elisabeth and I came across the reclining eight in a stained glass window. Both now adorn the fabric for the Hemma dirndl. We have also had such fabric patterns protected," reveals Ewald Opetnik, who also acquired shares in Heimatwerk GmbH with his family in 2016.
