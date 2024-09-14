Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rain front

72 fire department operations in Salzburg so far

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 10:03

It's raining and raining in Upper Austria and Salzburg. The provincial fire brigade commands have had to deal with a number of smaller operations up to Saturday morning, but so far they have got off lightly, according to the unanimous opinion from both provinces. 

comment0 Kommentare

From Thursday to Saturday morning, there were 72 operations in the province of Salzburg, which were dealt with by 613 crews from 43 fire departments. On Saturday, the Flachgau region was particularly affected. In Upper Austria, 14 operations had to be dealt with in the night from Friday to Saturday, spread across the country.

The hydrographic service reported rising water levels on the Inn, Danube and Enns. Warning levels in Mauthausen and Schärding were expected to be exceeded on Saturday afternoon and in Linz on Sunday morning. Flood protection measures were put in place. Local flooding of small and medium-sized bodies of water was possible everywhere, according to a press release issued early on Saturday morning.

The Enns in Steyr had already exceeded the pre-warning level and was still rising. The city called for people to avoid riverbanks, remove cars from potential flooding areas, close cellar windows and clean out drains. Sandbags for emergencies are available from the city's municipal services. In Linz, the Traun cycle path below the Traunbrücke Ebelsberg bridge was closed as a precautionary measure, as was the Freistädter Straße/Linzer Straße pedestrian underpass.

The tasks included removing trees from the roads, pumping out flooded cellars, setting up flood protection and, in Salzburg, freeing vehicles from the snow. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf