72 fire department operations in Salzburg so far

The Enns in Steyr had already exceeded the pre-warning level and was still rising. The city called for people to avoid riverbanks, remove cars from potential flooding areas, close cellar windows and clean out drains. Sandbags for emergencies are available from the city's municipal services. In Linz, the Traun cycle path below the Traunbrücke Ebelsberg bridge was closed as a precautionary measure, as was the Freistädter Straße/Linzer Straße pedestrian underpass.