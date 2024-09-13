“Saturday will be the worst day by far”

The forecast is for 70 to 100 liters per square meter nationwide. The snow line will drop to 800 meters in the southern mountains. There will also be gusts of wind of up to 60 km/h. In the valleys, temperatures will climb to a maximum of 7 degrees. "The least precipitation will fall in the Innviertel, the further east you go, the more intense it will be," explains Riedl.