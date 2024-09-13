Low "Anett"
“Saturday will be the worst day by far”
Continuous rain, gusts of wind and snowfall from 800 meters above sea level: According to GeoSphere meteorologist Claudia Riedl, the low pressure system "Anett", which has also arrived in Upper Austria from the Mediterranean region since Thursday, will bring us an extremely uncomfortable day, especially on Saturday. For drivers, the risk of aquaplaning on highways and freeways will also be considerable.
Today, Friday, is likely to be just the warm-up phase, with low pressure system "Anett" only expected to unfold its full splendor on Saturday. "Today it will still rain relatively comfortably in Upper Austria, but on Saturday it will be really horrible when twice the amount of precipitation falls," says meteorologist Claudia Riedl from GeoSphere Austria.
The forecast is for 70 to 100 liters per square meter nationwide. The snow line will drop to 800 meters in the southern mountains. There will also be gusts of wind of up to 60 km/h. In the valleys, temperatures will climb to a maximum of 7 degrees. "The least precipitation will fall in the Innviertel, the further east you go, the more intense it will be," explains Riedl.
Smaller streams could burst their banks, but no flooding is expected for larger rivers such as the Danube, Enns or Steyr for the time being.
The heavy rain on Saturday could be dangerous for drivers. Anyone driving too fast could have a problem with aquaplaning. It is also not advisable to drive over mountain passes because snowy roads are to be expected.
However, once Saturday is over, the worst is over. "There may even be a window of sunshine on Sunday morning." From next week Wednesday, temperatures of around 15 degrees are expected again.
