“I wasn’t aware of my inner strength until now”

"Krone": Ms. Straßer, how did you spend your summer?

Katharina Straßer: Mostly with work. I spent eight weeks in front of the camera for the first two episodes of the new ServusTV series "Die Liesl von der Post", which is expected to be broadcast in December. I play the lead role in it. We filmed in Vienna and the Weinviertel region - twelve hours a day! It was very intense. When I was on set, friends and my family looked after the children. I also used babysitters and summer camps to look after them. Lotti and Emil were also there for two weeks, and then spent another 14 days on vacation with their dad. At the end of August, I flew with them to a Greek island for a week.