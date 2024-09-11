Early harvest, smaller grapes, but top quality

Less harvest

In contrast to last year, however, the harvest volume is smaller due to the smaller size of the grapes. "We expect around 2 million hectoliters or less across Austria. In 2023, 2.33 million hectoliters could be produced," says Schmuckenschlager. Burgenland is also on trend here. In Burgenland, the harvest started two to three weeks earlier than normal and a top vintage is expected.