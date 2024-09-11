Suddenly on the road with a new partner

A 16-year-old from Hallein is also looking forward to the European Championships. Nikolas Roidmayr is starting together with Caroline Schwendinger in the U19 category. "I'm not stressed at all, I'm just looking forward to it," says the SSM student. He started rowing five years ago and only switched to coastal rowing at the beginning of the season. "At a training regatta, they realized that it was a very good fit for me. That's how I qualified for the national team," says Roidmayr, who is now focusing on competing at the Olympics. Because in 2028, coastal rowing will be represented among the five rings for the first time.