Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Before the World Cup in Genoa

Suddenly on the road with a new partner

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 14:00

Shock before the World Championships! Coastal rower Tabea Minichmayr had to change her mixed partner shortly before the major event. Why her gut feeling can be a good omen. In the U19, a rower from Hallein is on the attack.

comment0 Kommentare

Preparation for a world championship couldn't go any worse. Coastal rower Tabea Minichmayr had to change her mixed partner shortly before the major event in Genoa (Ita). Justus Gschaider from Linz injured himself on Friday during a bike tour. Now Jurii Suchak from Vienna spontaneously stepped in. "He was actually at home for work, now he's coming on Thursday," says the Möve Salzburg rower, happy to have found someone at short notice. Even though she has raced together with the Viennese once (the duo was disqualified), the situation is not ideal. "It's a bit of an impromptu event. Of course, we're not that well-rehearsed, but I'm glad to be part of it."

Tabea Minichmayr (left) and Justus Gschaider cannot start together. (Bild: zVg)
Tabea Minichmayr (left) and Justus Gschaider cannot start together.
(Bild: zVg)

As the reigning European champion, the 25-year-old also wants to attack on Friday in Italy: "The round of 16 is the goal. But it's difficult to say how things will go with my new partner." However, that is a good omen. Because even at the European Championships, she didn't know how to assess her chances. 

A 16-year-old from Hallein is also looking forward to the European Championships. Nikolas Roidmayr is starting together with Caroline Schwendinger in the U19 category. "I'm not stressed at all, I'm just looking forward to it," says the SSM student. He started rowing five years ago and only switched to coastal rowing at the beginning of the season. "At a training regatta, they realized that it was a very good fit for me. That's how I qualified for the national team," says Roidmayr, who is now focusing on competing at the Olympics. Because in 2028, coastal rowing will be represented among the five rings for the first time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf