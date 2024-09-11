Before the World Cup in Genoa
Suddenly on the road with a new partner
Shock before the World Championships! Coastal rower Tabea Minichmayr had to change her mixed partner shortly before the major event. Why her gut feeling can be a good omen. In the U19, a rower from Hallein is on the attack.
Preparation for a world championship couldn't go any worse. Coastal rower Tabea Minichmayr had to change her mixed partner shortly before the major event in Genoa (Ita). Justus Gschaider from Linz injured himself on Friday during a bike tour. Now Jurii Suchak from Vienna spontaneously stepped in. "He was actually at home for work, now he's coming on Thursday," says the Möve Salzburg rower, happy to have found someone at short notice. Even though she has raced together with the Viennese once (the duo was disqualified), the situation is not ideal. "It's a bit of an impromptu event. Of course, we're not that well-rehearsed, but I'm glad to be part of it."
As the reigning European champion, the 25-year-old also wants to attack on Friday in Italy: "The round of 16 is the goal. But it's difficult to say how things will go with my new partner." However, that is a good omen. Because even at the European Championships, she didn't know how to assess her chances.
A 16-year-old from Hallein is also looking forward to the European Championships. Nikolas Roidmayr is starting together with Caroline Schwendinger in the U19 category. "I'm not stressed at all, I'm just looking forward to it," says the SSM student. He started rowing five years ago and only switched to coastal rowing at the beginning of the season. "At a training regatta, they realized that it was a very good fit for me. That's how I qualified for the national team," says Roidmayr, who is now focusing on competing at the Olympics. Because in 2028, coastal rowing will be represented among the five rings for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.