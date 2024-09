Cabaret stars as guests in Melk’s “living room”

From blond angels to blue notes await culture-loving audiences at the Melk Tischlerei in the fall. And plenty of highlights: in addition to Robert Palfrader (September 27) and the Comedy Hirten (October 4), the "expert for everything" Gunkl will also be stopping by the Kulturwerkstatt on October 5. Musical entertainment will be provided by 5/8erl in Ehr'n (October 12) or the "Blonde Angel" - when he picks up his guitar on November 1, it will be heavenly.