Six asylum seekers injured in accommodation fire

"When we arrived, the flames were shooting out of the windows of the former restaurant of the Oberndorfer inn. The restaurant and two outbuildings were fully engulfed in flames. Six asylum seekers were injured and were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation," reports Roman Pointner, commander of the Schönau im Mühlkreis fire brigade. A total of 16 asylum seekers, apparently all young men, were housed in the old inn.