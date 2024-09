Round of 16! Opponent is a “state program”

"The group stage was extremely positive. We are very satisfied with our historic place in the round of 16," said Austria's U20 team boss Markus Hackl, whose squad missed out on first place and an easier opponent at their World Cup debut in Bogota with a 2-0 defeat in the pool match against Japan. "We rested one or two players," he said, referring to captain Chiara D'Angelo, "in order to be fully fit again against North Korea."