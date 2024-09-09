Vorteilswelt
Young mother dies

Death after botched drama: widower now pressing charges

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 05:50

Almost a year after the botched death of a young mother during a cosmetic procedure, new details have emerged. As reported, the woman died in agony in a Viennese hospital a few days after having her lips injected. Now the beautician has been charged. In addition, the widower wants 65,000 euros from the city of Vienna because his wife was sent home from hospital.

In November 2023, the widower desperately told the "Krone" newspaper: "We begged the doctor to finally admit her to hospital." His wife Dilber could have been the victim of an Instagram doctor. Shortly after the 180-euro procedure with a beautician, the 28-year-old developed unbearable headaches and numbness in her hands and legs. The patient first went to the outpatient clinic on October 12, but was only admitted to the Donaustadt clinic five days later - 48 hours before her death ...

Dilber was a loving and self-sacrificing mother. (Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)
Dilber was a loving and self-sacrificing mother.
Charged with gross endangerment of the community
Following a medical report, the Vienna public prosecutor's office discontinued investigations into gross negligence causing death in case of doubt: "Causally punishable conduct that ultimately led to the young woman's death was not proven," confirmed victims' lawyer Sascha Flatz. However, the beautician has been charged with gross endangerment of the public, and her trial at Leopoldstadt District Court was due to take place in June this year. However, she fell ill.

Civil proceedings are also ongoing: The widower is suing the City of Vienna, specifically the health association, for 65,000 euros in damages.

The medical expert comes to the conclusion that the woman should have been admitted as an inpatient on October 13 from a primarily neurological point of view.

Rechtsanwalt Sascha Flatz fordert Schadenersatz von der Stadt Wien für die Hinterbliebenen der 28-Jährigen.

 "It is completely incomprehensible why the patient was not immediately admitted as an inpatient," says Flatz and is reinforced by a further expert opinion: "The neurologist comes to the conclusion that the measures taken at the hospital were not lege artis and that the woman should have been admitted as an inpatient on October 13 from a primary neurological point of view." - for the clarification and treatment of potentially life-threatening illnesses. The trial starts on October 14.

Anja Richter
