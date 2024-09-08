Spectacle in Linz
Klangwolke: Gigantic show for 100,000 visitors
It's an experience every year! On Saturday evening, the 45th Linz Klangwolke "floated" over the Donaupark between two bridges. More than 100,000 visitors enjoyed the breathtaking mega-show by La Fura dels Baus: a whale in the Danube became a powerful symbol.
The group La Fura dels Baus drew on their wealth of theatrical magic to conjure up unique images in the Danube space in front of the Brucknerhaus, which thousands of visitors in the Donaupark watched spellbound. The Spaniards gave the 45th Klangwolke the title "Pioneers - 52 Hz" and it was all about whale song, pioneers and planets.
Pioneers of recent history - women and men - had their say in a few concise sentences and their inventions were translated into mega images. For example, visitors were amazed by a re-enactment of Gustav Klimt's kiss, performed by 30 people at lofty heights.
Gigantic figures and aerial acrobatics
Mileva Einstein, physicist and mother of several children, was accompanied by a giantess giving birth to a child. Also impressive was a hovering horse built from human bodies. An electric car flew along the shore with people hanging from it.
Acrobatics in a climbing harness created incredibly large human nets at a height of 40 meters. Around 60 people were involved in the largest pyramid. Never before have such breathtaking scenes been seen! Everything was embedded in an atmospheric light and pyrotechnics show. Also beautiful and impressive: the "ballet" of boats on the Danube.
Impressive videos and classical music
The hot-air balloons, which rose and fell like planetary flowers on the Urfahr side, and much more, were wonderful. In addition, grandiose images on two video walls on the bank, a water wall on a barge in the middle of the Danube also served as a projection surface.
Plea for imprisoned animal rights activist
The music was also outstanding this time: apart from the first number, it remained "classical", paying homage to Anton Bruckner and Gustav Holst. But a little more whale song wouldn't have hurt. Overall, however, the result was a "sound cloud" that calmly and coherently told a great story.
Courageous: A plea for Paul Watson was shown at the end: The world's best-known whale conservationist got into trouble with whalers in Japan and is currently in prison.
Celebrating on one of the last balmy summer nights
At the end, all the characters in the open-air show were lifted into the air once again and a storm of applause followed. Afterwards, the party continued with a "Nachklangwolke", which - like last year - was played by DJ Pete Sabo and ten musicians.
