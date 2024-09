“A weapons ban shines through immediately”

"I can rule out the possibility that the boy would have been given a gun in my store," says gun dealer Wolfgang Russegger. There are umpteen reasons against it. First and foremost, the weapons ban, which would immediately appear in the central weapons register. Then there is the cooling-off period of three days between the purchase and handover of the weapon. "It is out of the question that a careful specialist dealer would give away a weapon so easily," says the expert, who runs a store and shooting range in Puch-Urstein.