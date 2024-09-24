Posing for Levi's
Stefanie Giesinger shows off cool new jeans trends
Jeans are classics that are constantly reinventing themselves. Stefanie Giesinger proves this now as she presents the latest and pretty cool jeans trends as a Levi's testimonial.
The cult brand Levi's is always at the forefront of the latest jeans trends. And this season, it has brought Stefanie Giesinger, a model and influencer who knows all about the latest trends, in front of its lens.
New jeans looks for the fall
Several new, cool looks are presented in the current campaign for fall and winter.
Giesinger, who once emerged as the winner of "Germany's Next Topmodel", shows herself in a classic Levi's look consisting of 94 baggy jeans and a white tank top, but also presents other styles that you won't be able to avoid in the coming months.
Classics with a new twist
These include a glamorous denim-on-denim look with a mermaid skirt and tailored denim vest or the new Levi's straight jeans combined with a casual western bubble vest.
Giesinger proves that style and comfort can go hand in hand with her preference for these loose-fit jeans, which have a playful look thanks to a detachable belt with a bow.
"Style is a journey"
"My taste changes, my body changes and so do my Levi's," explains Giesinger. And also: "Style is so much more than clothes ... Style is a journey."
The campaign commercial was produced by Margaret and directed by Linda Ambrosius.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
