Kraus and Grabher out in Vienna – “that’s bitter!”
All the Austrians were eliminated in round one of the Alpstar Ladies Open Vienna. Among them were ÖTV aces Sinja Kraus and Julia Grabher. "It's a shame," said local heroine Kraus. "I tried to give it my best shot." The organizers also put a lot of effort into the Vienna ITF W75 event.
New places. A fan area with flowers right next to the center court, a separate VIP area and lots of supporting events at the weekend - everything is in place at the UTC La Ville and the Alpstar Ladies Open Vienna. However, all ÖTV aces were eliminated in round one of Austria's second largest women's tennis tournament on Wednesday.
Our number 1 Sinja Kraus, who recently won two tournaments following a wrist operation, lost to Ipek Öz (Turkey) 4:6, 6:7. But every winning streak comes to an end at some point. It's a shame that it was here at my home tournament," said the 22-year-old Viennese during a visit to the "Krone" in Alterlaa, where grandma Waltraude and sister Lisa were also keeping their fingers crossed with Sinja's little nephew.
Kraus revealed that she was satisfied with her form in recent weeks and the ten wins in a row. "The performance wasn't top in every match. But I'm over the moon to be back like this after my injury. I can't blame myself much here in Vienna either, I wanted to give my best. The conditions weren't easy because the balls bounce so much in the heat." Now she wants to take a few days off.
After the performance of Austria's number 1, Julia Grabher challenged a good friend of Kraus - the German Selina Dal, with whom Sinja plays for Ludwigshafen in the second Bundesliga - instead of the Tyrolean top talent Anna Pircher (ill). Grabher lost 3:6, 6:7 in front of star coach Günter Bresnik or Billie Jean King Cup captain Marion Maruska. "I didn't play well, made a lot of mistakes. It wasn't my day," said the Vorarlberg native, who lives in Vienna, to the "Krone". The former WTA 54th seed needs patience on her long road back after wrist surgery. "It takes time. I have to give myself time, get my confidence back with matches and victories."
Incidentally, the other two Austrians also failed in the first round at La Ville: national champion Arabella Koller and local hero Tamara Kostic, who was given a wild card. For organizer Raimund Stefanits, who is working hard with tournament director Christoph Niedhart and all his staff, it was clear: "We hoped that the Austrians would make it far and that the spectators would get into the right mood. Now everyone is out - that's really bitter."
