Who is liable for accidents in kindergarten?

Liability insurance takes effect

According to the lawyer, the teachers can continue to romp around with the children in the group room or garden in the future. "If a child trips over a root in the forest because they weren't looking, the kindergarten is not liable. But if I take the children on a dangerous and unsecured path and something happens, it can be a different story. The more dangerous the situation, the more supervisory duties the caregiver has," explains Rachbauer. In addition, it is not usually the teacher who is asked to pay, but the kindergarten's liability insurance covers the costs.