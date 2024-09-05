Compensation for pain and suffering sued for
Who is liable for accidents in kindergarten?
While cooking in a childcare facility in Upper Austria, a four-year-old boy burnt himself with hot apple sauce and his mother won compensation for pain and suffering in court. According to a lawyer, institutions do not have to expect a wave of lawsuits as a result.
The mother of a four-year-old boy won exactly 26,297.68 euros in compensation for pain and suffering after he reportedly suffered severe burns from hot applesauce at a kindergarten in southern Upper Austria. The Supreme Court has already confirmed this judgment.
Several dangerous factors
Does this mean that kindergartens can be held responsible for every scratch? "The ruling is in line with long-standing case law. You can't protect children from every risk and wrap them in absorbent cotton. That is also not legally required. In this case, several dangerous factors came together, which was too much in the overall view," explains Gerold Rachbauer from the fpl lawyers in Linz.
Liability insurance takes effect
According to the lawyer, the teachers can continue to romp around with the children in the group room or garden in the future. "If a child trips over a root in the forest because they weren't looking, the kindergarten is not liable. But if I take the children on a dangerous and unsecured path and something happens, it can be a different story. The more dangerous the situation, the more supervisory duties the caregiver has," explains Rachbauer. In addition, it is not usually the teacher who is asked to pay, but the kindergarten's liability insurance covers the costs.
Last year, a trip by two kindergarten teachers with eight children to the Hohenzoller waterfall in Bad Ischl ended in particular tragedy. A six-year-old was crushed by a boulder while playing in the stream bed. The investigation into involuntary manslaughter was dropped, as no neglect of duty of care was proven at the time. PZ
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
