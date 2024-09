Railroad workers’ housing estate brings politics to the fore

It is clear that the housing estate with railroad workers' apartments near the station, which was first occupied in 1939, is nearing the end of its life. Sooner or later, the corner of Weiserstrasse and Saint Julien-Strasse will have to be rebuilt. The fact that 72 units once built for charitable purposes in Salzburg have to make way for a good 100 units with a clear profit orientation is a slap in the face for all efforts to make housing more affordable in the city of Mozart.