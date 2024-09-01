“It was undoubtedly a turbulent year”

How do you see Bayern's youth development work compared to other clubs such as Salzburg?

I always find it difficult to compare clubs with each other. Every club has different requirements. We had a number of young players with us during preparation and some are still training with the professionals. The quality is really high. It's about taking the right next step with 17, 18 or 19-year-olds so that they can develop accordingly. Salzburg has the perfect platform with Liefering. With us, the step up is certainly bigger. Sometimes it's direct, but that rarely happens. Sometimes it takes intermediate steps like a loan. It's important that we support the boys during this phase. We are aware that not all of them will make it with us, but some will certainly become good Bundesliga players and help us to earn good transfer fees. We are on the right track.