Christoph Freund
“It was undoubtedly a turbulent year”
(M)One year at FC Bayern Munich: In a big interview with "Krone", sports director Christoph Freund talks about the influence of Uli Hoeneß, working with Max Eberl, the chances of ÖFB international Konrad Laimer and questions about tickets for a Bayern game.
"Krone": Mr. Freund, you have been sporting director of FC Bayern for a year now. How have you experienced the past twelve months?
Christoph Freund: It was a very eventful and enjoyable first year. In hindsight, it went by very, very quickly because a lot happened. It was a bit of an adjustment at the beginning, as I had been in Salzburg for a long time. Everything was new, but the months just flew by and we never got bored (laughs). On the other hand, there's also this feeling that I've been away from Salzburg for a long time now.
Are you also a guest at the Red Bull Arena from time to time?
In the first six months, I deliberately didn't go to the stadium in order to gain some distance. In the spring, I was there a few times, including on Tuesday against Dynamo Kiev. I'm still in contact with the people in charge. We've worked together for so long that friendships develop. And of course my heart still beats for Salzburg. I follow the action, keep my fingers crossed and root for them.
What has surprised you in your role at Bayern?
There weren't that many things because I tried to prepare for them in advance. But everything is much bigger. You can't work so calmly. Every point and every comma is commented on. It's much more difficult to handle things in the background in Munich. We're in the headlines every day, there's constant reporting. Bayern is polarizing, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world - that's cool. For me, it's nice to be able to work in such an environment, even if it's not always easy. As far as the dressing room or working with the coach is concerned, it wasn't a big change - at the end of the day, it's all about soccer.
What impresses you about Bayern?
This special appeal and the effect the club has on people. We felt it again on our trip to Korea, that the club captivates people all over the world. FC Bayern is a very proud and self-confident club, and there's no middle ground - you either really like the club or you don't. What also impresses me is the way they work. It's no wonder that the club has grown so healthily over the last 20 or 30 years. What happens here is extraordinary on many levels.
People often talk about the Bayern family, but the club also has several hundred employees. How does the one go hand in hand with the other?
It is certainly the case that there are always difficult situations for employees. You can feel that everyone sticks together and supports each other. Many employees have been with the association for a long time, which creates close bonds. These are also important values for me personally. "Mia san mia" and "we help together". Because when things get tough, the Bayern family sticks together.
How much "mia san mia" is already in you?
(laughs) I've been here for a year now. It's been a turbulent year, without question. But you learn a lot in phases like this, so I can say that I've grown into my role well and feel very comfortable.
Was it important for Bayern - as it was for Salzburg, by the way - not to become champions in order to question themselves again?
I think that's generally part of sport and soccer. The situation was similar, they worked very well and extremely successfully. Changes are also needed. We made those changes - not just with the coach, but also in the background. The most difficult thing is to confirm the success again and again. I therefore also see the current situation as an opportunity for FC Bayern Munich.
Uli Hoeneß is omnipresent, his word is still said to carry great weight. How much influence does he actually have?
First and foremost, Uli Hoeneß - alongside Karl Heinz Rummenigge and a few other people - is FC Bayern. Without him, the club would not be what it is. He has extremely close ties with the club, it's his baby. But I also have to say that a lot is being read into it. He has complete faith in us, and we feel that too. But we'd be stupid if we didn't sit down and discuss things again and again. Uli supports us and that feels really good for us. When people say that he prevented this and that, it's simply not true. In general, we have a very good and trusting relationship.
Vincent Kompany is a new man on the sidelines. How is your collaboration going?
I knew him as a player and had already followed him as a coach. The collaboration feels very good, Vinny is extremely ambitious and hungry, just like he was as a player. His interaction with the players and the staff is really good, he was accepted immediately and the feedback is very good. You can feel that he was captain at Manchester City for years, he's a great personality.
Was it not a problem that he was relegated from the Premier League with Burnley?
No, I don't see that as a problem at all. He has a clear idea of how he wants to play soccer, so it wasn't a big issue for us. We were convinced right from the start that he was the right man for us.
Christoph Freund
René Maric has been installed as assistant coach. Salzburg fans know him from his time in the city of Mozart. What was behind this decision?
Of course I know him very well, he's a really good coach. He and Vincent also know each other from the Pro License course. Since all the coaches from last season are gone and René knows the club and the league well, it was a perfect match. It could be an important piece of the puzzle for us, especially as they both have similar ticks and are crazy about soccer. I'm very happy that we have Rene in our coaching team.
Max Eberl was installed as sporting director last season. Did you know about this when you signed up?
We didn't talk about it in detail, but it was always an open exchange. There were a lot of departures in the sporting management area last summer, the club is very big and the work is not getting any less. That's why it fits very well, the cooperation with Max works really well. We've always found a common path so far.
The campus plays a much bigger role in the club. To what extent is your signature recognizable in this respect?
That was a goal for everyone involved, that the campus would become a bigger factor, that it would be more closely linked to Säbener Straße. That should be an important pillar for us, because we have great conditions there. There is undoubtedly a focus on this, as we have also installed Kitzi (Richard Kitzbichler, note) for the top talent and transition area. It's not always easy to bring the boys up, but you can sense internally that there is a focus on it.
How do you see Bayern's youth development work compared to other clubs such as Salzburg?
I always find it difficult to compare clubs with each other. Every club has different requirements. We had a number of young players with us during preparation and some are still training with the professionals. The quality is really high. It's about taking the right next step with 17, 18 or 19-year-olds so that they can develop accordingly. Salzburg has the perfect platform with Liefering. With us, the step up is certainly bigger. Sometimes it's direct, but that rarely happens. Sometimes it takes intermediate steps like a loan. It's important that we support the boys during this phase. We are aware that not all of them will make it with us, but some will certainly become good Bundesliga players and help us to earn good transfer fees. We are on the right track.
Paul Wanner is currently on loan from Bayern to Heidenheim. As a German-Austrian, it is still unclear which national team he would like to play for in the future. Have you ever tried to make the ÖFB team appealing to him?
We've talked about it before, as has Ralf Rangnick. He was born in Austria but has lived in Germany for a very long time. Now the focus is on him arriving in the Bundesliga and getting off to a flying start. But there's no question: as an Austrian, I'd love to see him in our national team. (laughs) He has huge potential and can also become a top player for Bayern Munich.
With Konrad Laimer, there are signs that he could get less playing time in Munich this season. How do you see his situation?
Konni is a top professional and played a lot last season. He started his preparations a little late, but I'm convinced that he'll find his role this year and get his playing time. He's a fighter and a really good player with a great mentality. We don't have many players like Konni Laimer, so I'm not too worried about that. The competition is certainly fierce, but he's really stepping on the gas!
Dayot Upamecano is another ex-Salzburger in the team, who shone with great performances at the last European Championship and World Cup, but wasn't always steady at the club. How do you see his development?
I am convinced that he will play a very good role for us. Even if there were mistakes, that's part of his development process. It's very important for Upa that he feels the trust - from the club and the coach. In terms of potential, I think he's one of the best defenders in the world. I am convinced that we will develop him there. He's a good guy and an excellent player.
What's life like in Munich?
Really relaxed. It's a cool city, very similar to Salzburg, albeit much bigger. I also have a great apartment. The quality of life is great and I also think it's cool that it's not far from Salzburg. That's a big advantage for me.
Your sons play soccer in Salzburg and you can also be seen watching from time to time. How does your wife deal with the fact that all the men in the family are crazy about soccer?
(laughs) It's not always easy for her. We also talk a lot about soccer at home, so it's a big challenge for her and she needs patience. But she also spends a lot of time on the soccer pitch herself.
What is it like to work as FC Bayern's sports director? Do you have to be available around the clock?
Of course there's a lot to do, but that was also the case in Salzburg. Everything is even bigger in Munich, so it might seem different.
Do you feel pressure?
There's a lot written, but I try to deal with it as little as possible. I can still remember when I became sports director in Salzburg. There was a lot written about that too, which wasn't always easy. I just want to work diligently and always do my job to the best of my ability in the interests of the club. That way I can always look myself in the mirror. I did that well in Salzburg and I want to do the same at Bayern. But of course there is pressure, everything is made into a big story.
Are you able to take time off?
Not so much, but I always find a day and can switch off when I go up the mountain, for example.
What is the best thing about your job?
I can do what I really enjoy: I can work in soccer and shape things. What's special is that it's at the highest level. I can deal with the best players in the world. When I watch training and see how much quality is involved, it's really cool that I can experience and help shape something like that. It's a dream that I couldn't even imagine when I was a young lad.
What is the most difficult thing about your job?
In every job, there are difficult decisions or things that don't work out. But I see a lot more positive things, opportunities rather than risks. Many people think that you have to be afraid of failure, but that's not the case for me. Sometimes it involves unpleasant conversations, but in the end it's always about people.
How often are you asked for tickets?
(laughs) There are often WhatsApp messages. I can't help everyone and I can't do ticketing all day, but if I can make someone happy now and again, then I'm happy to do it.
Christoph Freund
After a mixed season, things are going really well in Salzburg and players like Nene, Yeo and Piatkowski, who you brought to Salzburg, are blossoming. How pleased are you with their development?
I'm really happy for Stephan (Reiter) and Berni (Seonbuchner) and many of the club's longstanding employees. They've had a difficult year, but now there's been a radical change, which they've mastered brilliantly. When I sat in the stadium on Tuesday and saw the lads on the pitch, I remembered how we got them. Nobody had expected some of them, which is particularly nice.
Is it a special feature of Salzburg that you hold on to players?
Yes, it is. Those are often even better stories. We loaned Munas Dabbur to Grasshoppers, it was very difficult, but we pulled it off together. That creates even more loyalty. Many had also written off Kamil (Piatkowski), but now he's showing what he can do. The quota in Salzburg is very, very high, that's very special.
What are your goals for the coming years?
One big goal is to bring stability to the coaching position and win as much as possible. We want to gradually continue on our path with more young players and bring more calm to the club. But that requires victories!
Finally, a question about Ralf Rangnick and the Austrian national team. Do you think they can confirm their strong European Championship performance and qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998?
I think the team will confirm that. They were eliminated too early for their strong performance at the European Championships. I know Ralf, he will keep his foot on the gas pedal now. I know from the boys that they are all very happy to be part of the national team. That's why I'm convinced that we'll first see good performances in the Nations League and then a good World Cup qualifier.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
