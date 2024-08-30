IS fan (14) back in class from Monday

"A 14-year-old belongs in school and not in a cell," his defense lawyer Christian Werner confirmed the court's decision. The lawyer tried to have the detention hearing brought forward so that he could arrive at school on time. However, he also insisted that the release is subject to conditions. For example, the young man must attend probation twice a week in cooperation with Derad, an NGO for the prevention of extremism. He will also be given a push-button cell phone without internet access.