Released with conditions
IS fan (14) back in class from Monday
In his social media profile, investigators found, among other things, a picture apparently threatening to kill a politician from Vienna. On Friday, the detention hearing against the 14-year-old Austrian, who is being investigated for terrorist association among other things, took place at the Korneuburg Justice Center. It was apparently brought forward to "enable him to appear on time for the start of school".
An explosive development concerning the young IS fan who was arrested from his children's room at the end of July and taken into custody at the Korneuburg Justice Center due to the risk of committing and carrying out a crime. As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the suspected Islamist is being investigated for terrorist association and making dangerous threats in connection with the Weapons Act.
Calls for violence against people of other faiths
The petite boy is said to have shared content glorifying IS. Videos of IS attacks and flags were found, as well as calls for violence against people of other faiths. These included a threat against a Viennese city politician, whose head was circled in red in one picture. A handgun can also be seen and a call to kill can be read.
On August 8, the detention of the 14-year-old Austrian, whose family has Afghan roots, was extended by one month. However, as the "Krone" has learned, the new detention hearing took place on Friday at the Korneuburg Justice Center. And at around 11 a.m. it was clear: the IS fan will be released.
"A 14-year-old belongs in school and not in a cell," his defense lawyer Christian Werner confirmed the court's decision. The lawyer tried to have the detention hearing brought forward so that he could arrive at school on time. However, he also insisted that the release is subject to conditions. For example, the young man must attend probation twice a week in cooperation with Derad, an NGO for the prevention of extremism. He will also be given a push-button cell phone without internet access.
Public prosecutor's office waives right of appeal
The public prosecutor's office agreed to the release of the Lower Austrian and waived the right to appeal. According to reports, the teenager has already been picked up by his family.
Whether the Viennese school was informed that a pupil who had spent a good part of the summer vacation in pre-trial detention on Monday was sitting in one of the classrooms was not an issue at the hearing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.