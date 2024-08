Next cost-cutting package worth millions for Graz

The Styrian municipalities have to tighten their belts financially. In Bruck and Fohnsdorf, a budget freeze had to be declared before the summer and only core expenditure can still be made. The liquidity situation is tense in a total of 51 municipalities. The provincial capital is no exception - on the contrary: almost as soon as the dark red-green-red coalition took office, the City Court of Audit warned of imminent bankruptcy, resulting in headlines across Austria.