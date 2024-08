Drug deals with 363 kilograms of cannabis

It was international investigators who cracked the Canadian crypto messenger service "Sky ECC" and used it to expose hundreds of drug criminals through chat messages - this also enabled a large drug gang to be broken up in Salzburg. Now the Salzburg public prosecutor's office has brought charges against five men aged between 30 and 34 - two Serbs, three Austrians, all with Balkan roots. Remarkably, all of them have no criminal record.