Russian Islamist (20) promoted terror in Traun

The Islamic State was defeated on the battlefield in the Middle East, but the terrorist organization is still present on the Internet in particular. This was demonstrated in the worst possible way in Solingen, Germany, where a Syrian follower (26) indiscriminately stabbed three people with a knife during a town festival after swearing allegiance online. Motive: kill as many infidels as possible.

Selfie videos with an IS flag

But there are also ticking time bombs in our immediate vicinity. A 20-year-old from Traun, born in Grozny (Russia/Chechnya), openly advertised for the Islamic State (IS) on the internet for two years. The German Federal Criminal Police Office raised the alarm with their colleagues in Upper Austria when a police officer came across one of the Traun Islamist's social media channels during daily internet searches - there were several posts on which he disseminated terror images and videos. One shows the "martyrdom" of a dying Islamist. He also produced selfie videos with IS flags, terror symbols and battle songs.