But few parallels
There is so much WAC in the GAK ranks
GAK will be fighting for their first win in the Bundesliga since their return on Sunday in Carinthia. But how much WAC is actually in the GAK? The "Krone" took a look. Because not only coach Gernot Messner has a past with the "Wolves", but several more.
"Of course this is a special match for me," says coach Gernot Messner when his GAK travel to their Carinthian home to WAC on Sunday (17). The 43-year-old is a club legend in Wolfsberg. He spent from 2007 until his move to Graz in December 2021 with the Wolves - as a player, coach and most recently as head of the academy.
In any case, there is a lot of WAC in the Styrian promoted club. It's not just Messner who has a past with Wolfsberg. His "co" Christoph Cemernjak was a player and coach, just like his "boss". The red manager Boris Hüttenbrenner played 145 games in the Carinthian outfit in five and a half years and scored ten goals. Video analyst Jacob Swersina was a youth player and worked on the coaching staff before moving to GAK. And with the two kickers Dominik Frieser and Benjamin Rosenberger, two active players also have a WAC past.
"Don't begrudge him the win"
It goes without saying that Messner still has contacts behind the pack today - and not just because he lives in Klagenfurt. "WAC co-coach Hannes Jochum is one of my best friends, we often talk on the phone. We've known each other for almost 20 years and have played over 100 games together," says the GAK coach. Jochum is even the player with whom Messner has kicked together the most times. But despite their friendship, he makes it clear with a wink: "I don't begrudge him the win against us."
So how much can you compare the GAK and the WAC? "Not really at all. They have ambitions to finish in the top six, that's what their president has set as a goal. We, on the other hand, are the promoted team, want to get into the league and our first goal is to stay in the league. You can't compare the structures of the two clubs either." And where does Messner see any parallels? "Both are traditional clubs, although the GAK is a members' club with more fans."
The GAK are fighting for their first win in Wolfsberg since their return. Of course, this would go down like oil with everyone. For Messner, however, it wouldn't be such a big deal: "It wouldn't taste twice as good. I wouldn't be any more pleased or annoyed than against any other opponent. After all, I didn't leave the WAC in a row."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
