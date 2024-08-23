Oberwart - Friedberg
The dream of the train has not quite come to an end yet
Passenger services from Oberwart were discontinued in 2011. More and more citizens now want the railroad line to be reactivated.
13 years ago - exactly since August 1, 2011 - the train in the district of Oberwart is history. The citizens' initiative "Südburgenland Pro Bahn" fought for a long time to preserve it. The closure of the railroad line for passenger traffic - freight traffic still exists - was justified by the results of frequency counts: These would have shown an average number of passengers in the single-digit or lower double-digit range on weekdays.
Unfortunately, due to the A2 in the Eastern Styria and Central Burgenland region, we have to admit our travel time deficit and are therefore not competitive with private motorized transport and buses.
ÖBB
ÖBB's decision has not changed to this day: Tests had shown that the passenger potential on the Friedberg - Oberwart route was expected to be so low, coupled with the high costs of reactivating passenger transport, that it would not be pursued any further. Furthermore, it is not competitive with private transport and the bus. In the 2000s, there were repeated efforts on the part of the state to expand the railroad line and even to resume the connection to Steinamanger in Hungary, which was discontinued in 1953.
Many Oberwarters want the train back
A public participation campaign currently underway in the town of Oberwart is making rail enthusiasts sit up and take notice: the desire to reactivate the railroad line is being expressed remarkably often. It is repeatedly mentioned that not only the federal capital should be accessible by train, but also Hungary.
Cross-border initiative "Future by rail" back in play
The cross-border initiative "Future by Rail", which attracted attention in 2021 with a petition signed by more than 3,000 people in south-eastern Austria and western Hungary, is dedicated to precisely this issue.
If you want more people to switch to public transport, it makes a difference whether there is a bus and a train or just a bus.
Jutta Spitzmüller, Sprecherin der Initiative „Zukunft auf Schiene“
The issue of rail connections is of course more topical than ever in the midst of climate change, says Jutta Spitzmüller, spokesperson for the initiative. "We need a cross-regional mobility offer. Public transport, i.e. buses and trains, must complement each other," says Spitzmüller. The dream of the train has not yet been realized by everyone, the initiative announces new campaigns to bring the issue back into play politically.
Around 1,500 people commute to Vienna by bus every day
When it comes to public transport, a lot has happened in southern Burgenland, at least as far as buses are concerned. The Burgenland transport company points out that the 40 bus connections to Vienna are very popular, with around 1,500 passengers using them every day. The B9 connection is also popular as an attractive bus-train solution. It takes 1:05 hours by bus from Oberwart to Wiener Neustadt station. The train from Friedberg takes 1:03 hours to Wiener Neustadt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.