The dream of the train has not quite come to an end yet

ÖBB's decision has not changed to this day: Tests had shown that the passenger potential on the Friedberg - Oberwart route was expected to be so low, coupled with the high costs of reactivating passenger transport, that it would not be pursued any further. Furthermore, it is not competitive with private transport and the bus. In the 2000s, there were repeated efforts on the part of the state to expand the railroad line and even to resume the connection to Steinamanger in Hungary, which was discontinued in 1953.