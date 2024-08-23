A cozy box seat for the sunset

The gray-banded spider butterfly is also known as the forest devil or forest spider butterfly and belongs to the noble butterflies. The size of these butterflies, which are mainly found in mountainous regions, decreases with increasing altitude. The basic color of the upper and lower sides of the forewings varies from dark brown to black-brown. On the upper side of the forewings, males and females often have three large, black to black-blue, usually also white-cored eyespots. How many eyespots a butterfly has and how strongly they are colored varies from region to region. There are also usually three to four black, white-cored "eyes" on the hind wings. The habitats of the gray-banded spider butterfly include forest edges and clearings (with mixed forests being preferred) and adjacent dry or damp meadows as well as juniper heaths and cabbage thistle meadows. In the Alps, the butterflies can be found from around 600 meters to over 2000 meters above sea level. This butterfly species can be seen flying from the end of July to mid-August, more rarely until the beginning of September. At lower altitudes, the animals are more active in the morning hours and visit flowers. They spend the hottest part of the day resting in the shade.