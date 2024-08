First “horror house” landlord in Vienna charged

The now accused landlord, a 29-year-old Iraqi, demanded extortionate rents of around 1000 euros per unit for the former offices, which had been illegally and very provisionally converted into "apartments". "He pretended to the people that they could rent the apartments on a long-term basis, although the building was not intended for residential purposes," the public prosecutor opened the trial in the Vienna Regional Court. He does not go into the suffering of the people who were housed there. But he does mention that the accused collected outrageous commissions, deposits and rents from the residents.