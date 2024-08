“Mausi” Lugner: “His death is really a mystery”

On the terrace of the "Strandcafé" on the Old Danube, a table is set just for them. White flowers, still and sparkling mineral water, handkerchiefs. "Richard felt very, very comfortable here," says Christina Lugner, dabbing tears from her face. "On May 3, two years ago, we had the last international Lugner meeting at this location. All the Lugners from all over the world came together here."