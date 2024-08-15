Vorteilswelt
Visit to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan fight against cyberbullying

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 20:41

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have arrived in Colombia for a visit. The couple's main focus there will be on the issue of cyberbullying.

comment0 Kommentare

Harry (39) and Meghan (43) recently founded a support network for parents because of their own experiences with online harassment. They want to use the platform to encourage internet companies and politicians to make greater efforts to protect young users from harassment, according to the website.

The purpose of their visit to Colombia was to "make visible and tackle a problem that affects all of humanity today", said Marquez. Cyberbullying and discrimination on the internet are issues that endanger the mental health of all people.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband Yernei Pinillo (Bild: APA/AFP/Colombian Vice-Presidency/Handout)
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband Yernei Pinillo
(Bild: APA/AFP/Colombian Vice-Presidency/Handout)

It is the couple's second official trip abroad this year. In May, Meghan and Harry visited Nigeria in West Africa. In the capital Bogotá, they were welcomed by Vice President Francia Marquez at her residence.

Meghan spoke openly about suicidal thoughts
Three years ago, Meghan spoke for the first time about her suicidal thoughts during her retirement from the British royal family in an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey. Before the split with his brother Prince William (42), Harry had worked with him on mental health issues.

The couple will be traveling in Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali until Sunday. There they will meet with young people, women and managers in social professions. The royals also want to meet with the Colombian team taking part in the Invictus Games in February 2025. Harry launched the sports competition for war-disabled soldiers.

Since taking up their royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have no longer been traveling on behalf of the Crown or the British government. Nevertheless, they still receive a lot of attention from politicians and the media when they travel abroad.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

