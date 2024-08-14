FACC has already brought 265 employees on board this year

Chinese model is also in greater demand

The company, which operates from the Innviertel region, benefits from a broad customer base across aircraft and engine manufacturers: Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Comac, Embraer, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls Royce are all supplied by FACC. The Chinese model named Comac C919, which will be certified for flight operations in 2023, is also becoming increasingly important, reveals the company, which brought 265 employees on board in the first half of the year.