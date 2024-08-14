Aviation is booming
FACC has already brought 265 employees on board this year
More than 42,000 new passenger aircraft will be delivered by 2043 in order to meet the demand for lower-emission jets and the increasing demand for air travel! A company from Upper Austria is also benefiting from this development: supplier FACC increased its turnover to 438.8 million euros in the first half of the year alone.
"Demand is currently enormous, especially for short-haul and business aircraft," says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of aircraft supplier FACC, who presented his figures for the first half of 2024 on Wednesday.
And they showed an increase in turnover to 438.8 million euros. Operating profit climbed to 22.5 million euros in the first six months of the year.
Chinese model is also in greater demand
The company, which operates from the Innviertel region, benefits from a broad customer base across aircraft and engine manufacturers: Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Comac, Embraer, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls Royce are all supplied by FACC. The Chinese model named Comac C919, which will be certified for flight operations in 2023, is also becoming increasingly important, reveals the company, which brought 265 employees on board in the first half of the year.
Plant in Croatia plays an important role
It is striking that the new plant in Jakovlje, Croatia, has not only massively expanded the production area for cabin interior parts, but has also created capacity for services to support the administration in Austria.
The reasons for this? The attractive cost structures, according to FACC. Despite full order books, the company managed by Machtlinger has prescribed additional cost reductions and efficiency increases in order to continue to score points in global competition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.