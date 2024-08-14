Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Top chef moves

Traditional inn follows award-winning restaurant

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 12:00

Top chef Christoph Forthuber and his wife and wine expert Doris Forthuber are moving from Munderfing to Gstaig. From March, they will breathe new life into the "Maria vom guten Rat" inn. The frustration of the mayor of Munderfing is limited, as the search for a successor is said to be going well.

comment0 Kommentare

The mayor of Munderfing, Martin Voggenberger, sees the departure of chef Christoph Forthuber from the wind farm community with a smile and a tear in his eye. Together with his wife Doris, the top chef is moving to the village of Gstaig, 13 kilometers away in the municipality of Feldkirchen near Mattighofen, where the duo will breathe new life into the vacant "Maria vom guten Rat" inn from March.

Zitat Icon

Of course, it's a shame that an award-winning restaurant is moving away. But now we could have a real pub. Despite six restaurants, this is exactly what is missing in the village.

Martin Voggenberger, Munderfinger Bürgermeister

 According to Voggenberger, there is already a potential successor for the "Bräu" in Munderfing: "It looks good that we will get a real pub. That's what we're missing in the town center. Forthuber has been running its own business since 2018, with guests coming from all over the district and from Salzburg. Now it could once again become a pub for our clubs and even have music in the restaurant on some evenings," says the head of the village.

More space for three toques
For three-toque chef Forthuber, the move to Hans Michel Piëch's house opens up completely new perspectives thanks to the more space available. "We have more and more guests from outside the region and would like to be able to offer them rooms with breakfast. Staff rooms are just as practical for us."

For Doris and Christoph Forthuber, the move to a restaurant with more space opens up completely new perspectives. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
For Doris and Christoph Forthuber, the move to a restaurant with more space opens up completely new perspectives.
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

The large hall would be ideal for family and company celebrations or seminars. "It also has one of the most beautiful guest gardens in the district, including an adjoining parlor with Austria's largest smoker. This is ideal for our popular barbecue events."

Restaurant Forthuber opened in Munderfing in 2018 and the restaurateurs are now moving to Gstaig. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
Restaurant Forthuber opened in Munderfing in 2018 and the restaurateurs are now moving to Gstaig.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

New offers are also planned: For example, there will also be "private dining", for which two additional restaurant rooms will be available in future. The current restaurant in Munderfing will continue to operate until the end of the year. A New Year's Eve menu is also planned, as is a "Good-bye Munderfing event".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf