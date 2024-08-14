Traditional inn follows award-winning restaurant

According to Voggenberger, there is already a potential successor for the "Bräu" in Munderfing: "It looks good that we will get a real pub. That's what we're missing in the town center. Forthuber has been running its own business since 2018, with guests coming from all over the district and from Salzburg. Now it could once again become a pub for our clubs and even have music in the restaurant on some evenings," says the head of the village.