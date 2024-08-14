Top chef moves
Traditional inn follows award-winning restaurant
Top chef Christoph Forthuber and his wife and wine expert Doris Forthuber are moving from Munderfing to Gstaig. From March, they will breathe new life into the "Maria vom guten Rat" inn. The frustration of the mayor of Munderfing is limited, as the search for a successor is said to be going well.
The mayor of Munderfing, Martin Voggenberger, sees the departure of chef Christoph Forthuber from the wind farm community with a smile and a tear in his eye. Together with his wife Doris, the top chef is moving to the village of Gstaig, 13 kilometers away in the municipality of Feldkirchen near Mattighofen, where the duo will breathe new life into the vacant "Maria vom guten Rat" inn from March.
Of course, it's a shame that an award-winning restaurant is moving away. But now we could have a real pub. Despite six restaurants, this is exactly what is missing in the village.
Martin Voggenberger, Munderfinger Bürgermeister
According to Voggenberger, there is already a potential successor for the "Bräu" in Munderfing: "It looks good that we will get a real pub. That's what we're missing in the town center. Forthuber has been running its own business since 2018, with guests coming from all over the district and from Salzburg. Now it could once again become a pub for our clubs and even have music in the restaurant on some evenings," says the head of the village.
More space for three toques
For three-toque chef Forthuber, the move to Hans Michel Piëch's house opens up completely new perspectives thanks to the more space available. "We have more and more guests from outside the region and would like to be able to offer them rooms with breakfast. Staff rooms are just as practical for us."
The large hall would be ideal for family and company celebrations or seminars. "It also has one of the most beautiful guest gardens in the district, including an adjoining parlor with Austria's largest smoker. This is ideal for our popular barbecue events."
New offers are also planned: For example, there will also be "private dining", for which two additional restaurant rooms will be available in future. The current restaurant in Munderfing will continue to operate until the end of the year. A New Year's Eve menu is also planned, as is a "Good-bye Munderfing event".
