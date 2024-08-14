LIVE from 9pm: Atalanta Bergamo v Real Madrid

"It will be tough as always..."

This would be another record for the club of David Alaba, who is still out injured. Coach Carlo Ancelotti does not expect his starting eleven to be in gala form just a few days before the start of the domestic league, but is confident of victory. "It will be tough, as always, because it's the start of the season. But we're going into the game with full confidence and conviction," emphasized Ancelotti. The opponent from his home country should not be underestimated. "Atalanta have played a fantastic Europa League season and knocked out top teams like Liverpool. We have great respect for this team, but we hope that we will be at our top level."