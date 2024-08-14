UEFA Super Cup
LIVE from 9pm: Atalanta Bergamo v Real Madrid
Atalanta Bergamo take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw today. Kylian Mbappé could make his debut. We'll be reporting live from 9pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
It will be the Italian Europa League winners' first appearance in the summit clash of last season's European Cup winners. The Spanish record Champions League winners, on the other hand, are virtually regulars and will be the clear favorites to win their sixth Super Cup title in the anticipated competitive debut of superstar Kylian Mbappe.
"It will be tough as always..."
This would be another record for the club of David Alaba, who is still out injured. Coach Carlo Ancelotti does not expect his starting eleven to be in gala form just a few days before the start of the domestic league, but is confident of victory. "It will be tough, as always, because it's the start of the season. But we're going into the game with full confidence and conviction," emphasized Ancelotti. The opponent from his home country should not be underestimated. "Atalanta have played a fantastic Europa League season and knocked out top teams like Liverpool. We have great respect for this team, but we hope that we will be at our top level."
"A high point"
His opposite number Gian Piero Gasperini pointed out the magnitude of the occasion for his team in the clash with the 15-time CL winners. "We are playing against the most decorated club in the world, against the team that has won the most matches worldwide. To play a final like this for this trophy against such an important club would have been unthinkable until recently. It's undoubtedly a highlight, perhaps the highlight in Atalanta's history."
Bergamo captain Marten de Roon likes it in the position of the underdog. "It was the same against Leverkusen, maybe it's a good role for us," said the Dutchman, referring to the EL final won against the Germans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
