"Dream of my life"
Simone Lugner mourns her mortar so touchingly
The grief over the loss runs deep: following the death of Richard Lugner on Monday, his sixth wife Simone Lugner mourned the loss of her "dream of a lifetime" on Instagram.
On June 1, Richard and Simone Reiländer said "I do" at Vienna City Hall. The church wedding in St. Stephen's Cathedral should have followed in October. But now Richard Lugner is dead.
"You were the dream of my life"
His "little bees" have now expressed their grief over the immeasurable loss on Instagram.
Accompanying a portrait of the society builder, the 42-year-old wrote the touching words: "You were the dream of my life. And when I saw you beaming at the sight of me, I knew that I was yours too. With love."
Simone becomes Lugner City boss
Simone Lugner has big shoes to fill in the future. It was only at the beginning of August that Richard Lugner brought his wife into his office in Lugner City, the couple revealed to Bild newspaper at the time.
"Richard said to me: 'I'm the boss and you're the boss now'," "Bienchen" had blabbed to the "Bild" newspaper. And Lugner added: "At some point, when I'm no longer around, she will be the sole boss."
Jacqueline also in deep mourning
Richard Lugner's daughter Jacqueline also reacted to the death of her beloved father on Monday evening. The 30-year-old changed her profile picture and cover photo on Facebook - both are now jet black. However, Jacky did not publish a statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.